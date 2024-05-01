Karl Vilips wins Pac-12 individual title, four top-25 players earn co-medalist honors at conferences
2 Min Read
Stanford’s Karl Vilips improved eight spots to No. 12 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual win at the Pac-12 Championship. (Credit David Venezia)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Stanford’s Karl Vilips improved eight spots to No. 12 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual win at the Pac-12 Championship. A native of Perth, Australia, Vilips started the final round three shots off the lead but fired a final-round 3-under 68 that included four birdies and an eagle to take home the Pac-12 individual title by one stroke. Vilips has improved his ranking by 16 spots after falling to No. 28 in February.
Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup and Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan earned co-medalist honors in the ACC, while Gustav Frimodt (TCU) and Mats Ege (East Tennessee State) did the same in the Big-12 and Southern Conference. Frimodt (No. 7) returns to the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 31, while Kjettrup makes his way back for the first time since April 3.
North Carolina’s Austin Greaser took control of the No. 4 spot in the ranking, jumping North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik (No. 5), after carding three consecutive rounds under par en route to a T3 finish at the ACC Championship. The top three spots remained unchanged, with Michael Thorbjornsen (No. 1), Christo Lamprecht (No. 2) and Matthew Riedel (No. 3) maintaining their positions.
Thorbjornsen finished T8 at the Pac-12 Championship while Lamprecht finished T3 at the ACC Championship. Riedel had the best finish of conference championship week out of the top five, finishing T2 at the SEC Championship.
NCAA Regionals will take place May 13-15. The Rancho Sante Fe Regional has the most top-25 players in the field with six: Nicholas Gabrelcik (No. 5), Sampson Yunhe-Zheng (No. 15), Petr Hruby (No. 16), Jonas Baumgartner (No. 17), Ryggs Johnston (No. 20) and Ben Lorenz (No. 21). West Lafayette and Stanford each have four top-25 players in their fields.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 17/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|26
|1372.3919
|2
|-
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|22
|1268.4295
|3
|-
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|21
|1079.3138
|4
|+1
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|22
|1055.2845
|5
|-1
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|23
|1051.1791
|6
|-
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|21
|1006.5552
|7
|+4
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|17
|994.6864
|8
|+6
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|20
|987.7515
|9
|-2
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|19
|983.5242
|10
|-1
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State
|24
|974.1412
|11
|+7
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|23
|969.7521
|12
|+8
|Karl Vilips
|Stanford
|22
|964.7845
|13
|-5
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|22
|951.5609
|14
|-4
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|26
|934.068
|15
|+4
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|18
|933.9555
|16
|+1
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|20
|930.688
|17
|-5
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|23
|929.6478
|18
|-2
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|20
|926.0115
|19
|-4
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|22
|914.2368
|20
|+6
|Ryggs Johnston
|Arizona State
|22
|913.559
|21
|-8
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|21
|905.9261
|22
|+5
|Bryce Lewis
|Tennessee
|20
|886.8895
|23
|+5
|Santiago De la Fuente
|Houston
|20
|885.5320
|24
|-3
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn
|21
|879.5423
|25
|-3
|Jack Lundin
|Missouri
|22
|876.1690
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2024 began Week 24/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.