Karl Vilips wins Pac-12 individual title, four top-25 players earn co-medalist honors at conferences

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Stanford’s Karl Vilips improved eight spots to No. 12 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual win at the Pac-12 Championship. A native of Perth, Australia, Vilips started the final round three shots off the lead but fired a final-round 3-under 68 that included four birdies and an eagle to take home the Pac-12 individual title by one stroke. Vilips has improved his ranking by 16 spots after falling to No. 28 in February.