5H AGO

Ben Van Wyk, Ryggs Johnston move inside top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Georgia Bulldog Ben Van Wyk moved into the rankings following his second-straight top-five finish at the Calusa Cup. (Credit Georgia Athletics)

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Georgia’s Ben Van Wyk and Arizona State’s Ryggs Johnston each earned runner-up finishes and made their first appearances inside the top 25 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. Van Wyk’s second-place finish at the Calusa Cup marks his second consecutive top-five finish to move to No. 24 in the ranking. Johnston moved eight spots up to No. 25 after a solo second-place finish at the Thunderbird Collegiate. Arizona State claimed the team victory for the second year in a row as five Sun Devils finished inside the top-10.

    For the first time this spring, Matthew Riedel (Vanderbilt)took over the No. 3 position in the ranking to move past North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik. Gabrelcik moved down to No. 4 after a 15th-place finish at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial. He has not finished outside the top-20 in a collegiate event since the Windon Memorial in 2022. The rest of the top five remains unchanged, with Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford) at No. 1, Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) at No. 2 and Austin Greaser (North Carolina) at No. 5.

    Jack Lundin (Missouri) improved his ranking for the fourth straight week with an individual title at the Mizzou Tiger Intercollegiate. Lundin carded three straight rounds under-par en route to his second straight win and fifth of his career. He has finished inside the top five in all five tournament appearances of the spring. Lundin began the collegiate season at No. 66 in the ranking and is now inside the top 25 at No. 20.

    Making their first Masters appearances last weekend were Neal Shipley (Ohio State), Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) and Santiago De la Fuente (Houston). Shipley earned low amateur honors and was the only amateur to make the cut after carding an impressive 1-under 71 in the first round. Lamprecht remains at No. 2 in the ranking, De la Fuente at No. 27 and Shipley improved to No. 50.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 15/2024

    Rank Change Player University Events Points Average
    1 - Michael Thorbjornsen Stanford 24 1373.0820
    2 - Christo Lamprecht Georgia Tech 21 1258.0695
    3 +1 Matthew Riedel Vanderbilt 20 1055.4210
    4 -1 Nicholas Gabrelcik North Florida 23 1051.1791
    5 - Austin Greaser North Carolina 21 1034.7747
    6 - Cole Sherwood Vanderbilt 20 1000.182
    7 - William Moll Vanderbilt 18 999.0166
    8 - Dylan Menante North Carolina 21 971.0528
    9 - Maxwell Moldovan Ohio State 24 966.3620
    10 - Mats Ege East Tennessee State 23 965.5717
    11 +1 Gustav Frimodt TCU 16 947.4925
    12 +1 Jonas Baumgartner Oklahoma State 22 944.1663
    13 +1 Ben Lorenz Oklahoma 20 934.390
    14 -3 Frederik Kjettrup Florida State 19 932.9310
    15 +2 Herman Wibe Sekne Purdue 18 932.8050
    16 +2 Canon Claycomb Alabama 21 926.8528
    17 -1 Michael Brennan Wake Forest 22 921.5890
    18 -3 Petr Hruby Washington 18 917.9705
    19 +1 Sampson-Yunhe Zheng Cal 16 897.4837
    20 +5 Jack Lundin Missouri 21 892.940
    21 -2 Cole Anderson Florida State 22 889.3531
    22 - Karl Vilips Stanford 20 886.1585
    23 -2 Brett Roberts Florida State 17 882.2635
    24 +3 Ben Van Wyk Georgia 21 875.1342
    25 +8 Ryggs Johnston Arizona State 21 872.6919

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2024 began Week 23/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    PGA TOUR
