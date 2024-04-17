Ben Van Wyk, Ryggs Johnston move inside top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

For the first time this spring, Matthew Riedel (Vanderbilt)took over the No. 3 position in the ranking to move past North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik. Gabrelcik moved down to No. 4 after a 15th-place finish at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial. He has not finished outside the top-20 in a collegiate event since the Windon Memorial in 2022. The rest of the top five remains unchanged, with Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford) at No. 1, Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) at No. 2 and Austin Greaser (North Carolina) at No. 5.