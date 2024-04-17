Ben Van Wyk, Ryggs Johnston move inside top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
Georgia Bulldog Ben Van Wyk moved into the rankings following his second-straight top-five finish at the Calusa Cup. (Credit Georgia Athletics)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Georgia’s Ben Van Wyk and Arizona State’s Ryggs Johnston each earned runner-up finishes and made their first appearances inside the top 25 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. Van Wyk’s second-place finish at the Calusa Cup marks his second consecutive top-five finish to move to No. 24 in the ranking. Johnston moved eight spots up to No. 25 after a solo second-place finish at the Thunderbird Collegiate. Arizona State claimed the team victory for the second year in a row as five Sun Devils finished inside the top-10.
For the first time this spring, Matthew Riedel (Vanderbilt)took over the No. 3 position in the ranking to move past North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik. Gabrelcik moved down to No. 4 after a 15th-place finish at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial. He has not finished outside the top-20 in a collegiate event since the Windon Memorial in 2022. The rest of the top five remains unchanged, with Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford) at No. 1, Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) at No. 2 and Austin Greaser (North Carolina) at No. 5.
Jack Lundin (Missouri) improved his ranking for the fourth straight week with an individual title at the Mizzou Tiger Intercollegiate. Lundin carded three straight rounds under-par en route to his second straight win and fifth of his career. He has finished inside the top five in all five tournament appearances of the spring. Lundin began the collegiate season at No. 66 in the ranking and is now inside the top 25 at No. 20.
Making their first Masters appearances last weekend were Neal Shipley (Ohio State), Christo Lamprecht (Georgia Tech) and Santiago De la Fuente (Houston). Shipley earned low amateur honors and was the only amateur to make the cut after carding an impressive 1-under 71 in the first round. Lamprecht remains at No. 2 in the ranking, De la Fuente at No. 27 and Shipley improved to No. 50.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 15/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|24
|1373.0820
|2
|-
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|21
|1258.0695
|3
|+1
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|20
|1055.4210
|4
|-1
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|23
|1051.1791
|5
|-
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|21
|1034.7747
|6
|-
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|20
|1000.182
|7
|-
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|18
|999.0166
|8
|-
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|21
|971.0528
|9
|-
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|24
|966.3620
|10
|-
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State
|23
|965.5717
|11
|+1
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|16
|947.4925
|12
|+1
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|22
|944.1663
|13
|+1
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|20
|934.390
|14
|-3
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|19
|932.9310
|15
|+2
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|18
|932.8050
|16
|+2
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|21
|926.8528
|17
|-1
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|22
|921.5890
|18
|-3
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|18
|917.9705
|19
|+1
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|16
|897.4837
|20
|+5
|Jack Lundin
|Missouri
|21
|892.940
|21
|-2
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|22
|889.3531
|22
|-
|Karl Vilips
|Stanford
|20
|886.1585
|23
|-2
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|17
|882.2635
|24
|+3
|Ben Van Wyk
|Georgia
|21
|875.1342
|25
|+8
|Ryggs Johnston
|Arizona State
|21
|872.6919
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2024 began Week 23/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.