Jonas Baumgartner moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
Oklahoma State's Jonas Baumgartner won the Pauma Valley Invitational to move into the PGA TOUR University top 10. (Courtesy Oklahoma State University Athletics)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Oklahoma State’s Jonas Baumgartner birdied his last hole to claim a one-stroke victory at last week’s Pauma Valley Invitational, and with the win he improved nine spots to No. 10 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. It is the second career victory for Baumgartner, as the German helped the Cowboys finish third in the event.
Vanderbilt claimed the team crown at the Pauma Valley Invitational, winning by seven over San Diego. The Commodores were led by a fourth-place finish from Cole Sherwood, who improved two spots to No. 5 in PGA TOUR University this week. Teammate Matthew Riedel is No. 7 this week after a T12 finish, while William Moll is No. 6 after tying for 22nd.
North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik remains No. 3 after competing in the Valspar Championship and missing the cut, while Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht was 16th at the Linger Longer Invitational and holds steady at No. 2. This week, Lamprecht and No. 1 Michael Thorbjornsen are set to square off at The Goodwin, hosted by Stanford at TPC Harding Park.
Following his T2 finish at The Hayt, Alabama’s Canon Claycomb continued his strong play and finished third at the Linger Longer Invitational, moving him up three spots to No. 15 in the ranking. At the General Hackler Championship, Louisville’s Max Kennedy posted the second win on his University record and improved 11 spots to No. 28.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 12/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|23
|1356.825
|2
|-
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|19
|1296.733
|3
|-
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|22
|1061.752
|4
|1
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|19
|1024.178
|5
|2
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|18
|1009.003
|6
|-2
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|16
|1008.757
|7
|-1
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|18
|1001.368
|8
|-
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|23
|978.6265
|9
|-
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|19
|974.7947
|10
|9
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|19
|972.3942
|11
|-1
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State
|21
|958.809
|12
|-1
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|17
|955.9823
|13
|-1
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|16
|947.4925
|14
|-1
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|17
|939.5594
|15
|3
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|19
|938.3905
|16
|-2
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|16
|937.9537
|17
|-2
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|17
|935.5188
|18
|-2
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|20
|920.716
|19
|-2
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|20
|919.804
|20
|1
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|16
|892.3087
|21
|1
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn
|18
|890.4966
|22
|1
|Karl Vilips
|Stanford
|19
|888.7557
|23
|1
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|15
|880.8073
|24
|-4
|Tyran Snyders
|Texas Tech
|19
|880.2315
|25
|-
|Alex Goff
|Kentucky
|18
|865.3994
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2022 and concludes May 29, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.