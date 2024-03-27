PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jonas Baumgartner moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Oklahoma State's Jonas Baumgartner won the Pauma Valley Invitational to move into the PGA TOUR University top 10. (Courtesy Oklahoma State University Athletics)

Oklahoma State's Jonas Baumgartner won the Pauma Valley Invitational to move into the PGA TOUR University top 10. (Courtesy Oklahoma State University Athletics)

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Oklahoma State’s Jonas Baumgartner birdied his last hole to claim a one-stroke victory at last week’s Pauma Valley Invitational, and with the win he improved nine spots to No. 10 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. It is the second career victory for Baumgartner, as the German helped the Cowboys finish third in the event.

    Vanderbilt claimed the team crown at the Pauma Valley Invitational, winning by seven over San Diego. The Commodores were led by a fourth-place finish from Cole Sherwood, who improved two spots to No. 5 in PGA TOUR University this week. Teammate Matthew Riedel is No. 7 this week after a T12 finish, while William Moll is No. 6 after tying for 22nd.

    North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik remains No. 3 after competing in the Valspar Championship and missing the cut, while Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht was 16th at the Linger Longer Invitational and holds steady at No. 2. This week, Lamprecht and No. 1 Michael Thorbjornsen are set to square off at The Goodwin, hosted by Stanford at TPC Harding Park.

    Following his T2 finish at The Hayt, Alabama’s Canon Claycomb continued his strong play and finished third at the Linger Longer Invitational, moving him up three spots to No. 15 in the ranking. At the General Hackler Championship, Louisville’s Max Kennedy posted the second win on his University record and improved 11 spots to No. 28.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 12/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Michael ThorbjornsenStanford231356.825
    2-Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech191296.733
    3-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida221061.752
    41Austin GreaserNorth Carolina191024.178
    52Cole SherwoodVanderbilt181009.003
    6-2William MollVanderbilt161008.757
    7-1Matthew RiedelVanderbilt181001.368
    8-Maxwell MoldovanOhio State23978.6265
    9-Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina19974.7947
    109Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State19972.3942
    11-1Mats EgeEast Tennessee State21958.809
    12-1Ben LorenzOklahoma17955.9823
    13-1Gustav FrimodtTCU16947.4925
    14-1Frederik KjettrupFlorida State17939.5594
    153Canon ClaycombAlabama19938.3905
    16-2Herman Wibe SeknePurdue16937.9537
    17-2Petr HrubyWashington17935.5188
    18-2Cole AndersonFlorida State20920.716
    19-2Michael BrennanWake Forest20919.804
    201Brett RobertsFlorida State16892.3087
    211John Marshall ButlerAuburn18890.4966
    221Karl VilipsStanford19888.7557
    231Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal15880.8073
    24-4Tyran SnydersTexas Tech19880.2315
    25-Alex GoffKentucky18865.3994

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2023 began Week 23/2022 and concludes May 29, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.