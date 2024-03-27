Jonas Baumgartner moves into top 10 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Oklahoma State’s Jonas Baumgartner birdied his last hole to claim a one-stroke victory at last week’s Pauma Valley Invitational, and with the win he improved nine spots to No. 10 in this week’s PGA TOUR University Ranking. It is the second career victory for Baumgartner, as the German helped the Cowboys finish third in the event.