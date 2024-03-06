Christo Lamprecht, Michael Thorbjornsen remain Nos. 1-2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

University of Missouri senior Jack Lundin moved from No. 49 to No. 37 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after finishing T4 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas. Lundin has finished inside the top 15 in his last three tournaments and has recorded back-to-back top-fives, bringing his total for the season to four. Lundin’s opening-round 66 was the low round of his season and the tournament. Lundin has moved up 29 spots in the ranking after starting the season at No. 66.