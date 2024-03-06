Christo Lamprecht, Michael Thorbjornsen remain Nos. 1-2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking
2 Min Read
Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht remains No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University rankings after a T9 at the RE Lamkin Invitational. (Christian Peterson)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht and Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen maintained their hold on the top two spots in the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday. This week’s results – Thorbjornsen’s win at the Cabo Collegiate and Lamprecht’s T9 at the RE Lamkin Invitational – will be reflected in next week’s ranking, and later this month, Stanford and Georgia Tech will square off at The Goodwin.
North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik (No. 3), Vanderbilt’s Matthew Riedel (No. 4) and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser (No. 5) round out the top five in this week’s ranking.
Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan was tied for the lead after a 5-under 67 in the first round of The Invitational at The Ford. Brennan finished T3 to stay at No. 11 in the ranking for the second straight week. Brennan’s T3 finish is his second top-three finish of the season and his best since winning the Highlands Invitational in September.
University of Missouri senior Jack Lundin moved from No. 49 to No. 37 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after finishing T4 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas. Lundin has finished inside the top 15 in his last three tournaments and has recorded back-to-back top-fives, bringing his total for the season to four. Lundin’s opening-round 66 was the low round of his season and the tournament. Lundin has moved up 29 spots in the ranking after starting the season at No. 66.
University of Wisconsin senior Cameron Huss moved up 22 spots to No. 108 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual victory at The Invitational at The Ford. Huss recorded his first collegiate victory with a career-low 54-hole score of 201.
Five top-25 players are scheduled to compete this week at the Hayt Invitational (March 9-11) at Sawgrass Country Club: Gabrelcik, Greaser, Maxwell Moldovan (No. 8), Dylan Menante (No. 9) and Canon Claycomb (No. 22).
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 09/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Christo Lamprecht
|Georgia Tech
|17
|1350.1523
|2
|-
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Stanford
|22
|1309.3440
|3
|-
|Nicholas Gabrelcik
|North Florida
|20
|1089.0010
|4
|+1
|Matthew Riedel
|Vanderbilt
|16
|1022.0181
|5
|-1
|Austin Greaser
|North Carolina
|17
|1020.6844
|6
|-
|William Moll
|Vanderbilt
|14
|1013.9707
|7
|+1
|Cole Sherwood
|Vanderbilt
|16
|987.4012
|8
|+1
|Maxwell Moldovan
|Ohio State
|22
|985.6677
|9
|-2
|Dylan Menante
|North Carolina
|17
|968.5577
|10
|-
|Ben Lorenz
|Oklahoma
|15
|963.4537
|11
|-
|Michael Brennan
|Wake Forest
|17
|951.6300
|12
|-
|Gustav Frimodt
|TCU
|13
|949.9721
|13
|-
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Florida State
|15
|948.7473
|14
|-
|Petr Hruby
|Washington
|16
|947.7225
|15
|-
|Cole Anderson
|Florida State
|18
|944.5794
|16
|-
|Herman Wibe Sekne
|Purdue
|16
|937.5937
|17
|-
|Mats Ege
|East Tennessee State
|19
|931.0847
|18
|-
|Jonas Baumgartner
|Oklahoma State
|17
|928.6547
|19
|-
|Brett Roberts
|Florida State
|16
|892.3087
|20
|-
|Karl Vilips
|Stanford
|18
|886.6400
|21
|-
|Tyran Snyders
|Texas Tech
|17
|881.4894
|22
|+1
|Canon Claycomb
|Alabama
|17
|875.3441
|23
|+1
|Alex Goff
|Kentucky
|17
|868.1294
|24
|+1
|Sampson-Yunhe Zheng
|Cal
|14
|867.7700
|25
|-3
|John Marshall Butler
|Auburn
|16
|852.1741
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The ranking period for the Class of 2024 began Week 24/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.