7H AGO

Christo Lamprecht, Michael Thorbjornsen remain Nos. 1-2 in PGA TOUR University Ranking

PGA TOUR University

Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht remains No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University rankings after a T9 at the RE Lamkin Invitational. (Christian Peterson)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht and Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen maintained their hold on the top two spots in the PGA TOUR University Ranking released Wednesday. This week’s results – Thorbjornsen’s win at the Cabo Collegiate and Lamprecht’s T9 at the RE Lamkin Invitational – will be reflected in next week’s ranking, and later this month, Stanford and Georgia Tech will square off at The Goodwin.

    North Florida’s Nicholas Gabrelcik (No. 3), Vanderbilt’s Matthew Riedel (No. 4) and North Carolina’s Austin Greaser (No. 5) round out the top five in this week’s ranking.

    Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan was tied for the lead after a 5-under 67 in the first round of The Invitational at The Ford. Brennan finished T3 to stay at No. 11 in the ranking for the second straight week. Brennan’s T3 finish is his second top-three finish of the season and his best since winning the Highlands Invitational in September.

    University of Missouri senior Jack Lundin moved from No. 49 to No. 37 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after finishing T4 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas. Lundin has finished inside the top 15 in his last three tournaments and has recorded back-to-back top-fives, bringing his total for the season to four. Lundin’s opening-round 66 was the low round of his season and the tournament. Lundin has moved up 29 spots in the ranking after starting the season at No. 66.

    University of Wisconsin senior Cameron Huss moved up 22 spots to No. 108 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking after his individual victory at The Invitational at The Ford. Huss recorded his first collegiate victory with a career-low 54-hole score of 201.

    Five top-25 players are scheduled to compete this week at the Hayt Invitational (March 9-11) at Sawgrass Country Club: Gabrelcik, Greaser, Maxwell Moldovan (No. 8), Dylan Menante (No. 9) and Canon Claycomb (No. 22).

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 09/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Christo LamprechtGeorgia Tech171350.1523
    2-Michael ThorbjornsenStanford221309.3440
    3-Nicholas GabrelcikNorth Florida201089.0010
    4+1Matthew RiedelVanderbilt161022.0181
    5-1Austin GreaserNorth Carolina171020.6844
    6-William MollVanderbilt141013.9707
    7+1Cole SherwoodVanderbilt16987.4012
    8+1Maxwell MoldovanOhio State22985.6677
    9-2Dylan MenanteNorth Carolina17968.5577
    10-Ben LorenzOklahoma15963.4537
    11-Michael BrennanWake Forest17951.6300
    12-Gustav FrimodtTCU13949.9721
    13-Frederik KjettrupFlorida State15948.7473
    14-Petr HrubyWashington16947.7225
    15-Cole AndersonFlorida State18944.5794
    16-Herman Wibe SeknePurdue16937.5937
    17-Mats EgeEast Tennessee State19931.0847
    18-Jonas BaumgartnerOklahoma State17928.6547
    19-Brett RobertsFlorida State16892.3087
    20-Karl VilipsStanford18886.6400
    21-Tyran SnydersTexas Tech17881.4894
    22+1Canon ClaycombAlabama17875.3441
    23+1Alex GoffKentucky17868.1294
    24+1Sampson-Yunhe ZhengCal14867.7700
    25-3John Marshall ButlerAuburn16852.1741

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The ranking period for the Class of 2024 began Week 24/2022 and concludes May 27, 2024, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    PGA TOUR
