Five things to know: 2023 NCAA Championship

But he nearly stole the show at the Masters, nearly breaking the record low round for an amateur with back-to-back 68s and playing his way into the final group on Saturday. Bennett’s big year also marked his fifth and final year of college golf at Texas A&M, where he has comfortably sat near the top of the PGA TOUR U Ranking. A collegiate win and three top-10s accentuate his already remarkable year. His final rank of No. 5 will earn him fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership, starting with next month’s BMW Charity Pro-Am. He can also accept unlimited sponsor exemptions into PGA TOUR events and is exempt into the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. But his major run is not quite over; he’ll compete at next month’s U.S. Open as reigning U.S. Amateur champion, a title that also earned him a spot in this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.