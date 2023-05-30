Five things to know: 2023 NCAA Championship
PGA TOUR University Ranking finalized at conclusion of individual competition; Ludvig Aberg earns historic PGA TOUR card
Written by Jordan Perez @jrdnprz
One last dance at Grayhawk GC signals the beginning of a new era for many players. With the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship’s individual portion, a bevy of accomplished college seniors have locked in their exciting fates.
The NCAA Championship adds a twist to the PGA TOUR University Ranking, with bonus points awarded to the top 10 finishers. For some, these points have been career-changing – while others are able to cash in on what has long been theirs.
At long last, the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking is finalized. Here’s a quick look at the final ranking and the five biggest stories from this year’s PGA TOUR U class, including the first No. 1 to get a PGA TOUR card (Ludvig Aberg) and what’s next for Sam Bennett, who starred at this year’s Masters. Below are the benefits for this year’s top performers in PGA TOUR University. Click herefor the full ranking.
1. Aberg aces his biggest test
The world’s top-ranked amateur hasn’t strayed from the top of the PGA TOUR University list all year, to very little surprise. Hailing from Eslov, Sweden, his steady trajectory has shown a player who has peaked at the right time. The 23-year-old dominated his final season of college golf, compiling four wins and nine top-10 finishes, including an eight-shot victory at the Big 12 Championship and medalist honors at NCAA Regionals. Called a “generational talent” by Texas Tech head coach Greg Sands, his efforts will be rewarded with the first PGA TOUR card issued in history to a player qualifying from his collegiate merits. But the history doesn’t end there; just before the NCAA Championship, he joined Jon Rahm in becoming the only two-time winner of the Ben Hogan Award.
Aberg’s track record on the professional side leaves plenty to be excited for. Over the course of two years, Aberg has made five PGA TOUR starts and has made three cuts, including a top-30 finish at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. But he’s made a splash on other tours as well, including a made cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in early 2023, and two wins on the Nordic Golf League in 2020.
2. Sam Bennett’s second act
The Sam Bennett show is far from over. In his first act, he put together a gritty U.S. Amateur victory in navigating match play as the No. 36 seed, then topping names like Fred Biondi, Stewart Hagestad and Dylan Menante before defeating Ben Carr, 1 up, in the final match.
But he nearly stole the show at the Masters, nearly breaking the record low round for an amateur with back-to-back 68s and playing his way into the final group on Saturday. Bennett’s big year also marked his fifth and final year of college golf at Texas A&M, where he has comfortably sat near the top of the PGA TOUR U Ranking. A collegiate win and three top-10s accentuate his already remarkable year. His final rank of No. 5 will earn him fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership, starting with next month’s BMW Charity Pro-Am. He can also accept unlimited sponsor exemptions into PGA TOUR events and is exempt into the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. But his major run is not quite over; he’ll compete at next month’s U.S. Open as reigning U.S. Amateur champion, a title that also earned him a spot in this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
3. NCAA champ: Fred Biondi flourishes
Florida’s Fred Biondi had a slow start to his collegiate golf career. He redshirted as an enrollee and did not play a full season of college golf until his junior year, where he earned two wins and finished No. 1 in the Golfstat Cup Standings and even appeared on the spring Haskins Award Watch List. He evolved into Florida’s anchor in his senior year, collecting two victories and aiding Florida in capturing its first SEC Championship in 12 years.
But Biondi has spent the latter part of his amateur career in striking distance of a Masters invite. He finished runner-up and seventh at the past two editions of the Latin America Amateur Championship, but months later, he found himself in contention on the final day at the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship’s individual portion. Beginning the final round five shots back, Biondi capitalized on Ross Steelman’s three closing bogeys and shot 67 to propel himself to the individual title.
For the first time, the NCAA Division I individual champion earns an exemption into the U.S. Open and an invitation to the Masters (important to note: the invitation may be redeemed only if the player remains an amateur). Biondi’s play earns him the second spot on the PGA TOUR University Ranking, which provides fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership effective at next month’s BMW Charity Pro-Am. He can accept any sponsor exemptions into PGA TOUR events and is exempt into the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
4.Top-five talents shine
Ross Steelman’s NCAA individual campaign got off to a hot start with an opening-round 64 but fell apart with three costly bogeys to close his final round. His consolation prize? Playing his way into the top five of the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, with 10 bonus points awarding him Korn Ferry Tour status for the remainder of the season. Steelman spent half of his collegiate career at Missouri before transferring to Georgia Tech, where he has shone. A medalist finish at the Western Amateur highlighted the summer before his senior year, where he has assembled four top-10 and four top-15 finishes before his runner-up at the NCAA individual championship.
A native of Belgium, Adrien Dumont de Chassart solidified his Korn Ferry Tour status in a solid T7 finish in the individual championship. The Fighting Illini’s leading player has seen a steady ascent in his collegiate career, including breaking his own school-record scoring average with a 69.54 mark as a senior. Dumont de Chassart will finish in third place in the PGA TOUR University Ranking and earn fully exempt membership on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Both Steelman and Dumont de Chassart can begin their professional careers at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, can accept any sponsor exemptions into PGA TOUR events and are exempt into the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
5. Nos. 6-10: Rounding out the best
A tight race extends past the top five. Nos. 6-10 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking earn conditional membership on the Korn Ferry Tour. In addition, these players earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Canada and are exempt into the Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry this fall.
Pepperdine stalwart William Mouw, Oklahoma standout Patrick Welch, North Carolina star Ryan Burnett and Florida duo Yuxin Lin and Ricky Castillo all occupy the final five spots. A three-time All-American, Mouw has had plenty of experience at Grayhawk, having won the team championship with the Waves in 2021. Welch has led the charge at Oklahoma as a two-time champion, while Burnett has had a breakout year in leading North Carolina to the top of college golf, winning twice in his senior year alone. Castillo and Lin have rounded out Florida’s lineup. Castillo won the Outstanding Freshman Award in his freshman year and led the USA Team to a 2021 Walker Cup victory, while Lin has dominated the international scene, playing in a total of four majors as an amateur – by virtue of winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2017 and 2019.