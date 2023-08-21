In life and in death, Jack Lumpkin guided Brian Harman to major triumph

But it was now late Sunday and Harman had proven that the only thing tougher than the elements was Harman himself. When his 40-foot birdie putt at No. 14 went down – giving him a five-shot lead with four holes remaining in The Open Championship – Harman allowed himself the briefest of leniencies. He thought about the man who guided him towards this moment, who had given him his first golf lesson and been his instructor for more than two decades. The man who he considered a second father and shaped far more than his swing. The man whom he had eulogized a year earlier.