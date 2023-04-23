The First Look: Mexico Open at Vidanta

FIELD NOTES: Rahm headlines the field while Tony Finau (No. 11) and Wyndham Clark (No. 14) are the other players inside the top 20 in the FedExCup standings teeing it up in Mexico. Finau – who finished runner-up in Mexico last season – has missed only one cut so far this season, but he bounced back nicely with a victory the very next week at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Clark has four top-10 finishes so far this season, including a tie for 10th at the designated WM Phoenix Open … There will be 17 Latin American players in the field, led by Nico Echavarria who sits 67th on the FedExCup standings. Echavarria, from Colombia, won the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year … This will be the second event after accepting Special Temporary Membership for Nicolai Hojgaard and Ryan Gerard. The team of Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen stood T20 into Sunday in New Orleans, while Gerard missed the cut alongside Ben Griffin … Major champs Gary Woodland, Jimmy Walker, Geoff Ogilvy and Francesco Molinari are in the field … Brandon Wu, who holds the Vidanta Vallarta course record with Finau and finished tied for second last year, is back in action in Mexico. His season so far is highlighted by a T2 in Pebble Beach … Martin Trainer made the most birdies of anyone a year ago at the Mexico Open (24).