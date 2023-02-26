The First Look: Puerto Rico Open

FIELD NOTES: Georgia Southern's Ben Carr, the runner-up in last year's U.S. Amateur, is making his PGA TOUR debut on a sponsor exemption before competing in this year's Masters. He will play at Augusta National in April by virtue of being runner-up to Sam Bennett in last year's U.S. Amateur. Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern, recently earned PGA TOUR Canada status for 2023 via Q-School … Other sponsor exemptions include 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia, longtime Puerto Rican pro Rafael Campos, former SMU standout Noah Goodwin and the University of Louisville’s Jiri Zuska, runner-up at the Elite Amateur Series last year. Bhatia, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, is 17th on this season's points list. He has made the cut in all three of his PGA TOUR starts this season, including last week's The Honda Classic. Goodwin, the 2017 U.S. Junior champion, was No. 12 in PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global's Class of 2022. He went on to win twice on PGA TOUR Canada last year … Nearly all the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour graduates are in the field … Max McGreevy, who finished second in Puerto Rico a year ago, is back and hoping for a little more magic … Recent TOUR winners heading to Puerto Rico include Erik van Rooyen, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry and Jim Herman.