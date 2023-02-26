The First Look: Puerto Rico Open
2 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
An international field of proven winners and seasoned veterans descends upon Grand Reserve GC for the 15th playing of the Puerto Rico Open.
FIELD NOTES: Georgia Southern's Ben Carr, the runner-up in last year's U.S. Amateur, is making his PGA TOUR debut on a sponsor exemption before competing in this year's Masters. He will play at Augusta National in April by virtue of being runner-up to Sam Bennett in last year's U.S. Amateur. Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern, recently earned PGA TOUR Canada status for 2023 via Q-School … Other sponsor exemptions include 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia, longtime Puerto Rican pro Rafael Campos, former SMU standout Noah Goodwin and the University of Louisville’s Jiri Zuska, runner-up at the Elite Amateur Series last year. Bhatia, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, is 17th on this season's points list. He has made the cut in all three of his PGA TOUR starts this season, including last week's The Honda Classic. Goodwin, the 2017 U.S. Junior champion, was No. 12 in PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global's Class of 2022. He went on to win twice on PGA TOUR Canada last year … Nearly all the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour graduates are in the field … Max McGreevy, who finished second in Puerto Rico a year ago, is back and hoping for a little more magic … Recent TOUR winners heading to Puerto Rico include Erik van Rooyen, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry and Jim Herman.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 300 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Grand Reserve Golf Club (Championship Course), par 72, 7,506 yards (yardage subject to change). The oft-windy Grand Reserve GC will once again play host to the Puerto Rico Open. It’s a lengthy beast, with two par-5s on the back nine alone measuring longer than 600 yards. The club hosted the Latin America Amateur Championship in January, won by Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina by four shots.
STORYLINES: The Puerto Rico Open has never seen a back-to-back winner, and that will continue, as reigning champ Ryan Brehm will compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard … With spots open for those lower on the TOUR’s Priority Ranking at Grand Reserve, this is an important week for plenty to earn FedExCup points as the season chugs along … Nine of the last 14 winners in Puerto Rico have made the tournament their first TOUR title … The feel-good local story once again is that of Rafael Campos, who always seems to be in the mix in his homeland and held the 54-hole lead two years ago.
72-HOLE RECORD: 267, Chesson Hadley (2014).
18-HOLE RECORD: 62, Jhonattan Vegas (Round 4, 2020)
LAST TIME: Ryan Brehm ran away with the 2022 Puerto Rico Open, winning by six shots and securing his PGA TOUR card in the process. Brehm, who needed a win or solo second to retain TOUR status, birdied five of the first 11 holes in the final round and topped Max McGreevy by six strokes. Brehm had a three-shot lead through 54 holes and closed in 5-under 67 to finish 20 under. It was a make-or-break final start on a minor medical extension for Brehm. It was Brehm’s 68th start on TOUR and his first win. With his wife Chelsey on the bag, they became the first husband-and-wife duo since 2013 to win on TOUR. Tommy Gainey and Brandon Wu finished tied for third at 13 under, while Chad Ramey and Callum Tarren were a shot further back and tied for fifth.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)