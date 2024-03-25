TGL announces launch dates for inaugural 2025 season
3 Min Read
First three TGL matches starting in Prime Time on ESPN, ESPN+ on Jan. 7, 2025
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – TGL presented by SoFi, the new team golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, officially announced its inaugural season launch for the first three Tuesdays of January 2025, kicking off Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. TGL consists of six teams of PGA TOUR superstars competing in a progressive, fast-paced form of team golf within the custom-built SoFi Center, a 250,000 square foot venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The launch of TGL’s inaugural season will benefit from promotion during ESPN’s comprehensive coverage of the NFL Playoffs and the new 12-team College Football Playoff. At this time of year, ESPN’s coverage includes TGL’s week two match on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, the night following ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" Wild Card Playoff game, and TGL’s week three match on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, the night following ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. ESPN’s NFL Playoff game and College Football National Championship Game are traditionally the network’s most-watched games each year and drive January as the network’s most-watched month.
“As we plan the 2025 launch of TGL presented by SoFi, we now have the first three Tuesdays in January circled to introduce sports fans to this new form of team golf. January is a tremendous time of year for fans looking for prime time sports and TGL’s launch will complement the start of the PGA TOUR season and take advantage of ESPN’s promotional machine across their coverage of the NFL and college football playoffs,” said Mike McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports. “We’re grateful for our tremendous partner SoFi, who shares in our vision to harness technology to create new approaches within traditional institutions. As construction proceeds on SoFi Center, we’re eager to introduce sports fans to TGL as we focus on the league’s debut this coming January."
Within TGL’s competitive matches, the integration of the league’s technology mix starts with teams teeing off from real grass tee boxes to play custom-designed, virtual holes projected onto a 3,000-square-foot screen (64 foot by 64 foot), more than 20 times larger than a standard golf simulator screen (144 square feet, 16 foot by 9 foot). Once teams are inside approximately 50 yards they will transition to live action and finish each hole within TGL’s GreenZone, a 22,475-square-foot short game complex that transforms between holes. The GreenZone will use advanced technology to make each hole a unique challenge for the teams, including its 41-yard-wide turntable that rotates the green and three bunkers to change approach angles and using nearly 600 motorized actuators as part of Full Swing’s Virtual Green technology embedded under the synthetic putting surface to morph its topography.
TGL’s technology mix allows for every shot to be broadcast live, teams playing within a 40-second shot clock, all players being mic’d, delivery of advance shot data, and other broadcast enhancements. To learn more about TGL and the six teams, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL’s Explainer Page.
“From our very first conversation, there’s been a natural alignment between TGL’s innovative, tech-forward approach to golf with SoFi’s similar approach to helping millions get their money right with our digital all-in-one banking and financial services platform,” said SoFi CEO Anthony Noto. “Investing in sports like our partnerships with the NFL and the NBA has proven unequivocally valuable, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with TMRW Sports to bring the SoFi Center and TGL to life.”