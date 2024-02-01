How Maverick McNealy’s barefoot golf swing helped develop Jordan Spieth’s new Under Armour shoe

“People overlook the fact that we walk 50 miles a week,” he reflected. “So leaving some material out of the shoe helps a ton. … We really talked about the differences between stability and flexibility and mobility in the shoe. I feel like I'm firing to my left side and can post up on the outside of my left ankle really well with the shoe. … That just gives me the freedom to swing harder. It's like a race car with really good breaks. You can go harder into the turn.”