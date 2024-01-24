J.Lindeberg unveils Olympic uniforms for Team USA golfers heading to Paris
J.Lindeberg is the official partner of the USA Men's and Women's golf teams for the 2024 Summer Olympics. (Courtesy J.Lindeberg)
The Scandinavian clothing brand will outfit Team USA golfers through the 2028 Games in Los Angeles
Written by Amanda Cashman
The qualification journey for Team USA’s men’s and women’s golf teams for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is far from complete, but the pre-qualification spotlight has been stolen – by their outfits.
Following two Olympiads of being outfitted by adidas, Team USA golfers will head to Paris with a fresh clothing sponsor on board: J.Lindeberg. Athletes, caddies, coaches and staff of USA Golf will be repping the Scandinavian brand for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games as the official clothing partner of Team USA’s golf teams. A first look at the apparel was revealed at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, and J.Lindeberg President Scott Davis joined “Golf Today” on Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center to showcase the threads.
“For us, it was a dream of a lifetime to be able to be involved with USA Golf and put our product on the best players from the United States,” Davis said. Hans-Christian Meyer, CEO of J.Lindeberg, added: “Dressing the USA teams for the Summer Games in Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 will be an honor that underscores our commitment to excellence in golf and sportswear design alike.”
Crafted by the creative minds at J.Lindeberg, the USA Golf Collection is a vibrant tribute to the American flag, prominently featuring the iconic red, white and blue. Pieces are designed to be both functional and stylish, showcasing USA colors with innovative technology and enhanced performance that is primed for the summer heat of Paris.
The collection leads with performance polos designed to combat high temperatures, featuring ClimaCool moisture-wicking technology, UV50 protection and high flexibility fabrics. The red, white and blue palette is creatively utilized and incorporated throughout, from crafting traditional tipped collar polos to incorporating body mapping details that highlight the golf swing. Beyond the greens, the collection offers lifestyle-focused pieces as well, including a cardigan with blue-and-red-striped sleeves and a striking varsity jacket featuring the Eiffel Tower against a classic American varsity font.
Golf triumphantly returned to the Summer Olympics after a century-long hiatus with its revival in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Tokyo 2020 saw two Americans clinch gold medals – Xander Schauffele and Nelly Korda. Schauffele won the men's competition by a shot over Rory Sabbatini, while Korda took the women's gold by the same margin, becoming the first American woman since Margaret Abott in 1900 to win gold in Olympic golf.
The J.Lindeberg brand is known for its audacious and unconventional approach to sportswear, most notably worn by 2023 FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland. The company prides itself on pushing the boundaries of design and innovation with daring aesthetics, and its foray into outfitting Team USA underscores its reputation for trailblazing sportswear as it bridges tradition and technology with bold and modern designs in conjunction with the USA flag and colors.
"We still want to push people a little bit," Davis said last March when USA Golf announced its partnership with J.Lindeberg. "We want them to feel like they're aspiring to wear a product that they might not have thought about wearing, and we feel like that's our special niche, our special sauce if you will."
In addition to outfitting the Team USA golfers, J.Lindeberg will develop a line of USA-branded apparel that will be available beginning in early June.
Amanda Cashman is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She is a USC Trojan whose life missions include scuba diving the Great Barrier Reef and attending every major music festival in the world.