J.Lindeberg unveils Olympic uniforms for Team USA golfers heading to Paris

Following two Olympiads of being outfitted by adidas, Team USA golfers will head to Paris with a fresh clothing sponsor on board: J.Lindeberg. Athletes, caddies, coaches and staff of USA Golf will be repping the Scandinavian brand for the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games as the official clothing partner of Team USA’s golf teams. A first look at the apparel was revealed at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, and J.Lindeberg President Scott Davis joined “Golf Today” on Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center to showcase the threads.