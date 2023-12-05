Studying the stats for perfect pairings at Grant Thornton Invitational

One of the most interesting duos this week has both players coming off career-best seasons. Megan Khang broke through with her first career LPGA Tour win in August at the CPKC Women’s Open. One of the best ball strikers in the game, Khang has ranked in the top 10 on the LPGA Tour in Greens in Regulation (GIR) each of the last two seasons. She’s one of just three players on the LPGA Tour in 2023 to rank in the top 30 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Approach and Around the Green, having played a minimum of 30% of the rounds that season. At the Solheim Cup in September, she won both of her matches in Foursomes play when teamed up with Lexi Thompson.