Can resurgent Rickie Fowler break through at LACC?

In 2014, Fowler finished in the top five in all four major championships, the first player to do that since Tiger Woods nine years prior. Since the first Masters was held in 1934, Fowler’s run in 2014 is one of just seven like it in a single major championship season – and is the only instance of a player doing it without winning at least once. Fowler has eight top-five finishes in major championships in his career, tied for the most of any player without a win since 2011.