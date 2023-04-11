Behind the numbers: Jon Rahm

Rahm has played six full seasons on the PGA TOUR. In each of those seasons – 2017 through 2022 – he has ranked in the top five in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Not only is he the only player on TOUR to rank in the top five in that stat in each of those seasons, only one other player has been in the top ten in each – Rory McIlroy. Rahm’s first professional start came in the summer of 2016 at the Quicken Loans Invitational. Since turning pro, Rahm is second in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee per round (+0.82), trailing only McIlroy in that span.