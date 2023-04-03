One big question facing top contenders at Augusta National

Since beginning his ascent to the top of the sport, Scottie Scheffler has seamlessly acclimated to the limelight. He successfully defended his first PGA TOUR title earlier this season at the WM Phoenix Open – then nearly did it again at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. In between, he led the field at TPC Sawgrass in both driving distance and greens in regulation, a first-ever by a PLAYERS champion. If anything, the brightest lights have brought out Scheffler’s best golf: after all, his first start as the world’s number one player was here last year, when he went on to win.