Sam Burns seeking three-peat at Valspar Championship

In his last eight rounds at the Valspar Championship, Burns has averaged 1.78 Strokes Gained: Putting per round, by far the best of any player in that span (min. 6 rounds played). Regardless of how far away he’s been from the cup, Burns has lit it up: he’s inside the top-ten in make percentage the last two years from both four to eight feet and ten to fifteen feet away. That’s been the strength of his game during his professional career. Since the beginning of 2019, Burns has averaged 0.54 Strokes Gained: Putting per round, fifth-best among the more than 200 players with 100 or more measured rounds in that span.