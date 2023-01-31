Jordan Spieth seeks to continue Pebble Beach success

Over the last 40 years, there are more than 500 players who have played 15 or more rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The man with the best scoring average in that group is Spieth (69.0 strokes per round). There are three courses in use this week – players will also compete on Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club– and Spieth has had success on all of them, posting a career scoring average of 69.5 or better at each layout. Of all players with at least five tournament rounds on each course, Spieth is the only player with that distinction.