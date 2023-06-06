Sleeper Picks: RBC Canadian Open

Kyle Westmoreland (+275 = Top 40) … It’s not new for a rookie to showcase the kind of ball-striking that propelled him to the PGA TOUR all the while struggling to score with the putter. The 31-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force Academy has established himself with the longest clubs. He’s currently 64th in SG: Off-the-Tee, 78th in greens hit and T51 in par-5 scoring. While the latter two can be skewed based on difficulty and ease of a course, all still are better than league average. But maybe he’s found something with the odd club out. He’s fresh off a solo fifth at the UNC Health Championship presented ty STITCH on the Korn Ferry Tour where he ranked T17 in GIR and eighth in putts per GIR. And while a cynic might circle the performance as a one-off, he didn’t backdoor it. He co-led with an opening 63 and stood alone at the top at the midpoint, so what worked presents as sustainable.