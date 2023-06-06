Sleeper Picks: RBC Canadian Open
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Eric Cole (-125 = Top 40) … Despite previous inexperience at this level, the wisdom borne from years of excelling on the mini-tours suggested that he’d figure it out. He’s 34, grounded and forever possesses the lineage of two former standout touring professionals as parents. Still, nothing matters until he puts four rounds together to generate confidence that he’s capable. Suffice it to say, since the playoff loss at PGA National, done and done! Struts in having added four top 25s in his last six starts, including a T15 in his PGA Championship debut. His moxie to get the ball in the hole is what’s most impressive, so on an unfamiliar track like Oakdale, it will be tested, but almost all tracks to PGA TOUR rookies fit that narrative, anyway.
Alex Smalley (-120 = Top 40) … Steady as he goes, you just have to back up a bit to appreciate the impact. Both of his top 10s were top fives to walk off the fall, and he’s had just one top 20 since (T18, Wells Fargo), but six of his eight paydays in 2023 have gone for a top 40. He’s also the proper fit for the unknown of Oakdale slotting inside the top 50 on TOUR Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, greens in regulation, proximity to the hole and SG: Tee-to-Green.
Kyle Westmoreland (+275 = Top 40) … It’s not new for a rookie to showcase the kind of ball-striking that propelled him to the PGA TOUR all the while struggling to score with the putter. The 31-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force Academy has established himself with the longest clubs. He’s currently 64th in SG: Off-the-Tee, 78th in greens hit and T51 in par-5 scoring. While the latter two can be skewed based on difficulty and ease of a course, all still are better than league average. But maybe he’s found something with the odd club out. He’s fresh off a solo fifth at the UNC Health Championship presented ty STITCH on the Korn Ferry Tour where he ranked T17 in GIR and eighth in putts per GIR. And while a cynic might circle the performance as a one-off, he didn’t backdoor it. He co-led with an opening 63 and stood alone at the top at the midpoint, so what worked presents as sustainable.
Ben Silverman (+200 = Top 40) … Every year, the tournament and fans are treated to a new class of Canadians who are giving it a go in their national championship. There are 21 in the field of 156 this week. However, this isn’t the 35-year-old’s first rodeo. It’s his fourth appearance and first since a T20 at Hamilton G&CC in 2019 when he scored 61 in the second round. He’s also a two-time former member of the PGA TOUR, which is where he’s a virtual lock to be returning in 2024. He’s third in points on the Korn Ferry Tour and leads the circuit in scoring average. Also T18 in greens hit, fourth in putts per GIR and seventh in the all-around. Oakdale also is but a casual bike ride from his hometown of Thornhill, Ontario.
Myles Creighton (+400 = Top 40) … I’m saying there’s a chance! The 27-year-old from Nova Scotia is making his second start in the tournament on the momentum of a victory at the Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship presentado por Volvo in Bogota, Colombia, on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. It lifted him to the top spot in the Totalplay Cup standings on the circuit and a week after he placed T7, also in Colombia.
