Sleeper Picks: Masters Tournament
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Si Woo Kim (+200 = Top 20) … In an older iteration of Sleepers, he wouldn’t qualify because, well, he’s too good. Still, while inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (at 39th), he’s more of a top-25 machine than he’s been one to pop for a top 10 or better. In fact, the South Korean is 5-for-6 at the Masters with three top 25s, and he has six career top 25s in majors, but he’s still chasing his first top 10 in one. And since winning the Sony Open in Hawaii to open 2023 and qualify for the Masters, he’s cashed in seven of eight starts with four top 25s. Best of all, he’s remained healthy enough to keep making cuts and stay as busy as he’s been. It’s a welcome deviation from the pattern that contributed to his profile through last season.
Alex Noren (+375 = Top 20) … Like Kim, the Swede also wouldn’t have been classified as a Sleeper at one time because he’s currently 41st in the OWGR, but he is now given the kickback for this prop at BetMGM. The 40-year-old hasn’t been to Augusta National since finishing T62 in his third appearance in 2019, and he’s never broken par in eight rounds, but that was when he was still establishing himself on the PGA TOUR. He still moonlights but it’s on his native DP World Tour, not vice versa anymore. He’s also fresh off a confidence-building tune-up of a T15 at TPC San Antonio where he led the field in par-3 scoring.
Cameron Champ (+500 = Top 20) … One of the pathways into playing the Masters is to finish inside the top 12 in the tournament. Of last year’s baker’s dozen who did it, he’s the only who didn’t qualify multiple ways. In other words, without a T10 here last year, he’s not here this year, but it’s not an anomaly. Since debuting in 2020, the 27-year-old from California is 3-for-3 with a pair of top 20s, so take advantage of the favorable value in this market. What’s more, in the last year, he’s cashed in only six PGA TOUR starts but four were for a top 20.
Adam Svensson … The 29-year-old Canadian presents the kind of quiet confidence that Augusta National demands, especially of its debutants of which he is one. After he broke through at The RSM Classic to conclude the final fall portion of the wraparound era, the echo among those who know him best was that it was just a matter of time. After returning to the PGA TOUR following the super season, he’s refined and balanced his game to gain strokes in every facet measured. He’s also retained strong form since the victory at Sea Island, most notably with a T9 at Riviera and a T13 at TPC Sawgrass, a pair of host sites of designated events where he also was making his debut.
Adrian Meronk … To qualify for the Masters via the calendar-year-concluding OWGR requires a body of successful work over time, but what’s funny about his road to the exemption is that he didn’t play for the remainder of 2022 after he prevailed at the ISPS Handa Australia Open on Dec. 4. In fact, that lifted him to what was then a career-best 52nd and still outside the bubble. It wasn’t until the interdependent mechanisms that affect all bumped him to 48th when it mattered most. All it did was secure Poland’s first-ever representative in the Masters. In 2023, he’s 5-for-7 worldwide with four top 20s. A 13th-place finish at the Masters would secure Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of this season.
