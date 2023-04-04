Sleeper Picks: Masters Tournament

Si Woo Kim (+200 = Top 20) … In an older iteration of Sleepers, he wouldn’t qualify because, well, he’s too good. Still, while inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking (at 39th), he’s more of a top-25 machine than he’s been one to pop for a top 10 or better. In fact, the South Korean is 5-for-6 at the Masters with three top 25s, and he has six career top 25s in majors, but he’s still chasing his first top 10 in one. And since winning the Sony Open in Hawaii to open 2023 and qualify for the Masters, he’s cashed in seven of eight starts with four top 25s. Best of all, he’s remained healthy enough to keep making cuts and stay as busy as he’s been. It’s a welcome deviation from the pattern that contributed to his profile through last season.