Sleeper Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nate Lashley (+270 for a Top 20) … It’s never discouraged to lean into a talent of a certain age at Pebble Beach. Veterans tend not to be disrupted by the variety of three courses on Poa annua in unpredictable weather during long rounds, but this 40-year-old pretty much is unfazed everywhere he pegs it. The missed cuts come and go with about the same frequency as the paydays, but as long as he’s connected for something a little extra in recent memory, you can’t call it a slump. Case in point, he cracked open 2023 with a T7 at Waialae where he finished inside the top 10 in greens hit, Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, scrambling and par-5 scoring. He’s also cashed in the last two editions of the AT&T, with a personal-best T5 in 2021.