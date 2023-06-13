Power Rankings: U.S. Open

There’s also irony. For a course so visually striking, there are a few blind shots off tees, so moments of splendor will occur when arriving at (read: finding) drives resting on favorable lies for approach into attractive green complexes. However, you’re excused if you yearn subliminally to consider the purchase of a new car because the familiar backdrop of the cityscape has a supporting role in the visuals. Elevated viewpoints sell. If there was any loss of situational awareness along the way, the boundary left of the target on the par-4 13th hole shares a property line with the Playboy Mansion.