Power Rankings: Corales Puntacana Championship

The Devil’s Elbow sounds like a tropical drink and, who knows, maybe it is somewhere, but the relevant reference is that it’s the nickname for the final three holes at Corales. The par-4-3-4 stretch concludes the stroll by the seashore. It scored a somewhat tame 0.256 strokes over par last year, but it was almost triple that in 2021. Regardless, it will require a steady hand, proper course management and a confident ball flight to claim the 300 FedExCup points, $684,000 and membership extension through 2025. The winner also will secure spots in the PGA Championship and the 2024 editions of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and THE PLAYERS Championship among the invitationals.