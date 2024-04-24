Tight races define men’s Olympic Golf Ranking 100 days out from competition

While Scottie Scheffler has been the dominant force across men’s golf in the spring of 2024 – bolstered by wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters Tournament and, most recently, the RBC Heritage – a number of storylines have emerged as the calendar creeps towards the 2024 Paris Olympics. Tuesday, April 23, marked the 100-day mark from the start of the men’s golf competition, but perhaps more immediately, the June 17 qualification deadline for the men’s golf competition is less than two months away.