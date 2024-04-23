Q and A with Mike Tirico: NBC host talks Olympic golf, prepping for Paris and more

So, a lot of these names that we come across, whether on the LPGA circuit or when DP World Tour players come over here or you see them playing their events or The Open when I go over there to the U.K. as I have for the last 26 years or so, it's a no-brainer. It's fun for me. We'll set up on our host set monitors where we can watch the events that are going on. … As soon as the golf started, the golf was up. I've got it up there the whole time and keeping an eye on what's going on Golf Channel and watching that. We had interesting competition, and although it really didn't fit in our primetime windows, we were able to dip in a little bit. I think Nelly was trying to shoot 59 at one point in Tokyo. We were on 59 watch on the late-night Olympic show. So, it was like, this was my two favorite worlds (colliding). We got a 59 watch, they dip in there live, she might do this. I don't need to know what the records are and all that. And matter of fact, Jim Furyk shot his 58 in Hartford while I was on the set in Rio in 2016. So, it all comes together.