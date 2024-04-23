Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda looking forward to title defense in Paris with 100 days to go

“Kathy (Whitworth)'s really good friend actually texted me last week a photo of me being compared to Kathy on social media,” said Korda in her winning press conference in Las Vegas. “I wrote her back that it's an honor to be alongside her. I used to play in her event growing up, The Kathy Whitworth Invitational in Texas, and meeting her, and getting to talk to her was always the highlight of my year. She was always so nice, so getting compared to Kathy Whitworth is a huge honor.”