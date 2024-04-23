International Golf Federation celebrates 100 days until Olympic golf at Paris 2024
Men’s competition set for Aug. 1-4 followed by the women’s competition, Aug. 7-10
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – In 100 days, the men’s golf competition will commence at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics at the renowned Le Golf National. The men’s golf competition will be contested Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4, followed by the women’s competition, which will run Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Saturday, Aug. 10. Paris 2024 marks the fifth time golf has been featured in the Olympics, and just the third time since 1904 after its return at Rio 2016.
“With 100 days until the beginning of Olympic Golf competitions, we’re excited to see the momentum building as we approach the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games,” said International Golf Federation Executive Director Antony Scanlon. “We know Le Golf National will provide a challenging, dramatic test to the competitors, and I can’t wait to welcome these 120 athletes as they represent their nations on sport’s biggest stage while vying to be presented Olympic medals atop the podium.”
QUALIFICATION
Both the men’s and women’s fields for the Olympic Golf Competitions feature 60 players. The IGF uses the Official World Golf Ranking to create the Olympic Golf Rankings as a method of determining eligibility. The top 15 world-ranked players will be eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15. For more information on the qualification process and to access the most updated Olympic Golf Rankings, please visit: https://www.igfgolf.org/olympic-golf-ranking/overview.
COMPETITION FORMAT
The competition consists of a 72-hole individual stroke play for both men and women, with four rounds scheduled over four consecutive days. Scores are cumulative from round to round. The player with the lowest aggregate score wins.
HOST COURSE: LE GOLF NATIONAL
Le Golf National, one of the most prestigious golf venues in Europe, will host both competitions and is owned and managed by the French Golf Federation. Located in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Le Golf National has previously hosted major international competitions, most notably the 2018 Ryder Cup. The venue also serves as the permanent home for the annual Open de France event on the DP World Tour. Le Golf National opened in 1991 and was fully renovated in 2016.
KEY DATES FOR OLYMPIC GOLF
- June 12: 50 days from the beginning of the men’s Olympic Golf competition
- June 17: Olympic Golf Rankings finalized for the men's golf competition
- June 24: Olympic Golf Rankings finalized for the women's golf competition
- July 23: Olympic Torch visits Le Golf National
- July 29: Groupings and tee times announced for the men’s golf competition
- Aug. 1-4: Men’s golf competition
- Aug. 5: Groupings and tee times announced for the women’s golf competition
- Aug. 7-10: Women’s golf competition