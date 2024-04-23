International Golf Federation celebrates 100 days until Olympic golf at Paris 2024

Both the men’s and women’s fields for the Olympic Golf Competitions feature 60 players. The IGF uses the Official World Golf Ranking to create the Olympic Golf Rankings as a method of determining eligibility. The top 15 world-ranked players will be eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Beyond the top 15, players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15. For more information on the qualification process and to access the most updated Olympic Golf Rankings, please visit: https://www.igfgolf.org/olympic-golf-ranking/overview.