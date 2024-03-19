Team USA’s projected men’s golf team bears uncanny resemblance to final PLAYERS leaderboard

The top-15 players in the OWGR as of June 17 – following the conclusion of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club – will be eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Not only is Team USA projected to receive the full four spots available to a country, but also with eight players in the OWGR’s current top 15, the horse race for qualification has been tight.