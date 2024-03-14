Olympic rings kick off cross-country tour with stop at THE PLAYERS

Each day of the Paris Olympic Games, NBC will provide fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field and more. Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics. Given the time difference and following live coverage all day, NBC will deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show, providing three hours of edge-of-your-seat entertainment each night.