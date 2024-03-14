Olympic rings kick off cross-country tour with stop at THE PLAYERS
NBC Sports analyst Dan Hicks and Antony Scanlon, International Golf Federation executive director, pose in front of the Olympic rings in the Fan Village prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2024. (Photo by Jason Miczek/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
NBCUniversal is taking the Olympic rings on a cross-country tour this summer as part of its promotion of NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and the tour kicks off this week at THE PLAYERS Championship. The 20-foot tall rings are located near the iconic 17th island green at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Fans are encouraged to pose for photos in front of the iconic symbol and possibly meet Team USA Olympians and Olympic hopefuls. As the rings make their way across the country, they'll be visible to fans as they are transported from one event to the next.
