'Full Swing' recaps: Episode 5 American Dreams
9 Min Read
Written by Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
It’s finally here. “Full Swing,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries that gives viewers unprecedented access to the PGA TOUR and its players, went live Feb. 15. All eight episodes were released simultaneously, allowing viewers a variety of options about how to consume this groundbreaking series. For some, a slow drip may be the preferred method, allowing them to fully soak in the behind-the-scenes look at their favorite players. Others may call in sick and binge all eight of the approximately 45-minute episodes.
Whatever your preference, we’re here to help. First, a quick warning. These episode recaps are chock-full of spoilers. Proceed with caution. But each of these articles is intended to aid your viewing experience, either adding context to the most memorable scenes or helping you recall your favorite moments from episodes you’ve already binged. Enjoy this closer look at Episode 5 of “Full Swing.”
Episode 5: American Dreams
Main characters: Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson
Supporting cast: Alex Fitzpatrick, Billy Foster, Thomas Pieters, Daniel Rapaport, Paulina Gretzky
Matt Fitzpatrick’s first extended appearance in “Full Swing” comes in his hometown of Sheffield, England, as he rides around with his manager and childhood friend, Ted Brady.
“I’ve been in Sheffield probably for a week now and not been recognized once,” Fitzpatrick says with a laugh.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds, it’s easy for passersby to miss the professional athlete in their midst. The focus of this episode is how Fitzpatrick has made the most of that small stature, and the meticulous process he uses to compete in today’s power game. Fitzpatrick’s inclusion in the show is one of those fortuitous events for “Full Swing,” because by trailing Fitzpatrick they get an inside look at last year’s U.S. Open champion. Not only was it Fitzpatrick’s first major, but it was his first PGA TOUR win, as well.
Fitzpatrick mentions his dad was a bank manager and his mom worked in insurance. He felt like he lived a pretty “normal life” and credits his parents with instilling him with his work ethic.
In one scene, Fitzpatrick pulls out a large plastic container full of yardage books from over the years. Some may see these as junk. For Fitzpatrick, they’re a personal archive that shows the depth of his obsession.
“Since I was young, probably 14 or 15, I’ve always wrote down what shots I’ve hit, how far, what club,” Fitzpatrick explains as he enters data into an Excel spreadsheet on his laptop. “I can show you 7,000 shots if people want to see that.”
He adds: “I’m always, always, always pushing to be better. The analytics show me in black and white where I need to improve.”
Fitzpatrick’s fellow statheads were mesmerized by his power gain in 2022. He went from 59th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2020 to 10th last season. He also surpassed 300 yards in driving distance for the first time, averaging 303.8 yards off the tee.
“To give myself a chance to win on the PGA TOUR and to compete with the big guys out there, I knew I needed to add distance,” Fitzpatrick admits.
Later in the episode, Fitzpatrick joins his brother Alex, who was then finishing up his collegiate career at Wake Forest, for a range session.
“Everyone knows Matt is a statistical person, but we’re not the athlete that some of the guys are,” says Alex, who is just slightly more stocky than his brother. “He works harder than them most likely and finds ways to get better, just finding the 0.1 percent of everything that will make him better and beat them.”
As they leave the range, Matt refuses to carry Alex’s bag. This draws a laugh from the younger brother, who says, “I’ve caddied enough of your golf bags.”
“Full Swing” then cuts to shots of the brothers at the 2013 U.S. Amateur, when an 18-year-old Matt won at The Country Club with 14-year-old Alex on the bag. That U.S. Amateur was at The Country Club at Brookline (Mass.), setting the stage for Fitzpatrick’s U.S. Open win at the same historic venue.
DJ’S PIVOT
While Fitzpatrick is changing his body to add distance, Dustin Johnson is making a different kind of change.
“Full Swing” wastes little time with Dustin Johnson’s decision-making process. Almost immediately, the episode cuts to a report of Johnson resigning from the PGA TOUR and joining LIV Golf.
“I don’t think Dustin would ever make a bad choice for his children and people need to understand at the end of the day, that’s what he chose this for,” Gretzky says.
Gretzky, herself, was the child of a famous athlete. Her dad Wayne was in the middle of his NHL career when she was born in 1988. He had just made his debut with the Los Angeles Kings and would make stops as a player in St. Louis and New York, along with a coaching stint in Arizona, during Paulina’s upbringing.
“My dad, being a hockey player, I’m sure as a kid there were times where I’m like why does my dad have to play on my birthday? This is about Dustin and the kids and me and taking care of us and being there with us,” she says.
Johnson is asked if he believes in himself as a golfer, to which he answers absolutely and that he is confident even when unprepared.
“Do you think people doubt you because of LIV?” a producer asks.
“I don’t really care,” Johnson answers.
Multiple times, Johnson thanks the PGA TOUR and reiterates he enjoyed his time on the PGA TOUR.
“I know I’m one of the best golfers in the world. I think I’ve proven it over a long period of time.” Johnson says.
PGA HEARTBREAK
After a third-round 67 in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Fitzpatrick finds himself tied for second place. This week won’t end with Fitzpatrick winning his first major. He’ll have to wait another month for that.
On that Saturday night, Fitzpatrick is joined at his rental house with journalist Dan Rapaport, who is one of two writers featured in every episode (along with Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier). Rapaport has actually known Fitzpatrick since their days at Northwestern, which Fitzpatrick attended for a few weeks after his U.S. Amateur victory.
“I saw him in the dining hall kind of eating by himself. I walked up to him and said I know who you are,” Rapaport recalls. “I think he was feeling a little lonely being from England, he didn’t really know anybody.”
(Let it be known the author of this article was a junior that fall at Northwestern, but these two freshmen did not invite him to this meal.)
Being in the final group on Sunday with Pereira, Fitzpatrick notes, “Good news is with the tee time actually, I’ll be able to watch the Formula 1 in the morning.”
Now the PGA TOUR is getting the F1 treatment with “Full Swing.” Fitzpatrick crashes and burns this week but will soon take the checkered flag.
Rapaport files a story and jokes that he wrote Fitzpatrick will implode on Sunday. The trio begin comparing the PGA TOUR with the DP World Tour. While Fitzpatrick had seven DP World Tour wins and Pieters owned six at the time of filming, neither had won on the PGA TOUR.
“I’ve won a few on THAT tour,” Fitzpatrick jokes, referring to the DP World Tour.
Pieters recalls being aghast when Daniel Berger said one PGA TOUR win is the equivalent of four DP World Tour wins. Both players chuckle at that, as Rapaport says to Fitzpatrick, “I do think you’re due.”
Fitzpatrick ends up struggling on Sunday. He makes a bogey on the first hole and never looks forward, shooting a 73 to finish T5.
Netflix's 'Full Swing': Matt Fitzpatrick analytics
U.S. OPEN GLORY
“If anyone thinks that Dustin’s lost his competitive spirit, they don’t know Dustin well enough because he is still ready to show you who the f*** he is and there’s a reason why he’s going back to play these majors. He wants to win this just as much as they do,” Johnson’s wife, Paulina, Gretzky, says.
While Fitzpatrick follows with a second-round 70, Johnson shoots 73, dropping back in the pack.
“I certainly think it gives me an edge over the others,” Fitzpatrick says to a question about his U.S. Amateur win in Brookline. “It just feels a bit more like a home game this week.”
A third-round 68 catapults Fitzpatrick into a tie for the lead at 4-under with Will Zalatoris. Back in another final pairing at a major, Fitzpatrick is seen on Sunday morning at another rental house, this time with Alex, father Russell and mom Susan.
“You feeling OK dad?” Alex asks Russell, drawing a perplexed look. “It’s the longest I’ve seen you without looking at your iPad.”
This sparks a laugh out of Matt. He drives over to the course, where he has to tell a parking lot security guard his name and that he is a player. Like Sheffield, Fitzpatrick could go incognito in Brookline.
“He’s got that little altar boy look of being a lot younger than his years and quite softly spoken and quite a nice guy, but he’s got an edge about him,” caddie Billy Foster says. “He’s got a bit of extra grit inside that he likes to beat certain players.”
The final round turns into a classic as Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris go blow-for-blow, with Masters champion Scottie Scheffler on their tails. Five holes in, Fitzpatrick leads Zalatoris by four shots. After they play the 11th hole, it is Zalatoris with a two-stroke lead over Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick fights back to take a one-stroke lead to the 18th hole when he pounds his tee shot into a fairway bunker. Fitzpatrick and Foster mull over this now-famous shot, with the duo deciding on Fitzpatrick “smashing a 9-iron.” Fitzpatrick hits the green, two-putts and watches Zalatoris’ birdie putt to tie miss by an inch.
Foster tears up on the 18th green, as this is also the first major of his lengthy caddying career. Fitzpatrick is mobbed by family and friends, with Alex saying, “There’s a reason you work very hard,” and Rory McIlroy adding, “All that work pays off. I’m so happy for you.”
Fitzpatrick says the win is “10 million times better than I ever thought it was going to be.”
“It’s the validation of all the work I’ve put in over the years,” he says. “It was definitely a dream growing up.”
At a gathering after the victory, Fitzpatrick denies the opportunity to speak, but Foster wants to address the group.
“You’re gonna get sick of winning these,” Foster tells his boss.