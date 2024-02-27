The Five: Players who need a big Florida Swing

Another preseason favorite for Rookie of the Year, Coody has to find his game rather quickly if he hopes to contend for the award. As a Korn Ferry Tour graduate, Coody is subject to periodic reshuffles throughout the TOUR season. Without a made cut to his name, Coody is at risk of getting buried in his category, making it even more challenging to earn consistent starts. The first reshuffle will take place after the Valero Texas Open in April. With Coody not currently qualified for any Signature Events, the Texan has just a handful of starts left.