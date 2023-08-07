Five things to know: 2024 PGA TOUR schedule

With the TOUR’s return to a calendar-year schedule, 2024 will kick off with the “Opening Drive” at The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii. The Sentry also is the first of eight Signature Events for 2024, which in addition to the majors, THE PLAYERS and the FedExCup Playoffs, will provide a consistent cadence of tournaments that fans can circle on their calendars, knowing the best players in the world will be participating.