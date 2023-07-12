The Five: Biggest Ryder Cup questions two months out

Both captains have indicated recent form will factor into their captain’s picks, so a late-season charge could undoubtedly shake things up. At this point a year ago, Tom Kim wasn’t close to his PGA TOUR card. By the time the Presidents Cup rolled around, he had won twice on TOUR and was an easy selection for the International Team. The Ryder Cup timeline is shorter, but the possibility of a surge over the final 10 weeks remains very much in play. Two months ago, Wyndham Clark was only a fringe candidate for the team. Now he is expected to be an automatic qualifier.