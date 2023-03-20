Five Things to Know: Austin Country Club

Penick asked Shrake to come to the club to meet with his father, Harvey. Harvey Penick had been long retired as the head pro at ACC, but he still gave occasional lessons there. In his late 80s at the time, Harvey had been taking notes for decades about his lessons at the club, from his careful study of the grip to the causes of a slice, every word hand-written with a shaky ballpoint pen. They were all there in a faded and worn Scribbletex notebook, red in color. Only his son had seen his father’s notes.