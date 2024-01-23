Five things to know: Torrey Pines

Torrey Pines may be best known for Tiger Woods’ success here. It is where he won the Junior World Championship and eight PGA TOUR titles, including his dramatic playoff win over Rocco Mediate in the 2008 U.S. Open. But one could argue that the biggest star is the venue itself, with its sumptuous, sweeping views that mark the TOUR’s return to network television each year and stoke the passions of snowed-in golf fans during the dead of winter.