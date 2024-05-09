Rory McIlroy hopes to bring ‘global perspective’ to PGA TOUR Enterprises’ Transaction Subcommittee
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rory McIlroy places a heavy emphasis on golf’s history. He also will play an important role in its future.
McIlroy is one of three active players on PGA TOUR Enterprises’ Transaction Subcommittee, the composition of which was announced Thursday evening. The seven-person subcommittee, which is engaged in direct negotiations with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), includes three active PGA TOUR players – McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott – and four additional members of the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board:
- Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprises
- Joe Gorder, Chairman of PGA TOUR Enterprises
- John W. Henry, principal, Fenway Sports Group and manager, Strategic Sports Group
- Joe Ogilvie, a former PGA TOUR winner and Liaison Director of PGA TOUR Enterprises’ Board
McIlroy is the only member of the committee who does not sit on PGA TOUR Enterprises’ Board – Woods is the Vice Chairman and Scott is a Player Director – but he believes he can still make a meaningful contribution to the negotiations.
“I put my hand up and just want to be helpful,” McIlroy said Thursday after his opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship.
The three active players on the Transaction Subcommittee hail from North America, Europe and Australia, ensuring that multiple continents are represented. McIlroy hopes to bring that “international and global perspective” to the talks. He has been victorious on four continents, winning a record three FedExCups and the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai five times.
McIlroy said the subcommittee has already had “two really good calls,” including a 90-minute Zoom call on Sunday where the group discussed a 150-page document about the future of the PGA TOUR.
“I feel like I’ve got good relationships on both sides (of the negotiations),” McIlroy said, “and hopefully I can bring something to the table and try to provide some insight and value to see if we can get this thing done.”
