Two-time PGA TOUR winner Ron Cerrudo dies at 79

It turned out to be an abbreviated 1970 season for Cerrudo, who took time off after his win to rest his painful back. He eventually underwent surgery in August to repair a ruptured disc but still finished 57th on the money list despite appearing in only 15 tournaments. He closed the following season 81st on the money list, with three top-10s then was 85th in 1972. His lone highlight that season didn’t come in the U.S., however. In December, Cerrudo traveled to Africa to play in the second edition of the Hassan II Golf Trophy in Morocco. He battled Al Geiberger through 72 holes, the two Californians tying at the end of regulation. In the overtime, Cerrudo parred the first hole to Geiberger’s bogey, giving Cerrudo the first-place check of $13,000 and a trophy, a dagger encrusted with 210 diamonds.