Miles Russell, 15, receives sponsor exemption into Butterfield Bermuda Championship
2 Min Read
Exemption awarded as reigning AJGA Boys Junior Player of the Year
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Miles Russell, 15, made waves last week on the Korn Ferry Tour, earning the right to play again this week. He'll also compete on the PGA TOUR this fall.
Russell will play the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in November on a sponsor exemption, the American Junior Golf Association announced Monday in a release. This marks the first tournament exemption in a partnership where the reigning AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year will receive an exemption into the PGA TOUR event at Port Royal Golf Course.
Russell has yet to make a TOUR start, but he thrived last week in his debut at a professional event, finishing T20 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic. Russell carded rounds of 66-68-70-66 at Lakewood National Golf Club’s Commander course, not only becoming the youngest player to make a Korn Ferry Tour cut but also recording the first top-25 finish by a player under 16 on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour, on record (since 1983). By finishing inside the top 25, he earned a spot in this week’s Veritex Bank Championship, although he is not eligible to receive non-member points toward Special Temporary Membership prior to age 18.
Last year, Russell became the youngest AJGA Boys Junior Player of the Year, surpassing Tiger Woods’ long-standing record. He joined 2009 AJGA Player of the Year Jordan Spieth and 2013 AJGA Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler in finishing top 25 in their TOUR-sanctioned debut; Spieth finished T16 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2010, while Scheffler finished T22 at the same event in 2014.
This year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, part of the FedExCup Fall, is slated for Nov. 14-17 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.
“I am honored to be receiving an exemption into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship,” Russell said in the AJGA release. “I have dreamt of playing on the PGA TOUR my entire life and to have that dream coming to fruition later this year is a feeling that I cannot describe. I am grateful to the tournament and the AJGA for their partnership that is allowing me this incredible opportunity.”
Russell’s 2023 season included back-to-back victories at TaylorMade TP5 Junior All-Star and Moon Golf Junior All-Star, in addition to a seven-shot win at the Junior PGA Championship and a three-shot win at the Junior PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass. The native of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, is currently a high school freshman, attending online school.
He'll make his second Korn Ferry Tour start this week in Texas, knowing he’ll have a PGA TOUR start later this year as well.
“The AJGA is excited to offer a PGA TOUR exemption to our Rolex Player of the Year,” said Patrick Cansfield, AJGA director, Development, in the release. “We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR and Butterfield Bermuda Championship to help our juniors grow on and off the golf course.”