Miles Russell, 15, receives sponsor exemption into Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Russell has yet to make a TOUR start, but he thrived last week in his debut at a professional event, finishing T20 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s LECOM Suncoast Classic. Russell carded rounds of 66-68-70-66 at Lakewood National Golf Club’s Commander course, not only becoming the youngest player to make a Korn Ferry Tour cut but also recording the first top-25 finish by a player under 16 on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour, on record (since 1983). By finishing inside the top 25, he earned a spot in this week’s Veritex Bank Championship, although he is not eligible to receive non-member points toward Special Temporary Membership prior to age 18.