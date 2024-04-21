Wyndham Clark cards front-nine 29 on Sunday at RBC Heritage
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
There might be no catching Scottie Scheffler on Sunday at the RBC Heritage. But that doesn’t mean Wyndham Clark won’t try.
Clark turned in 7-under 29 in the final round at Harbour Town Golf Links, moving within two strokes of the leader Scheffler, who chipped in for eagle at the par-5 second hole to move to 18-under.
Wyndham Clark holes out for eagle on No. 2 at RBC Heritage
After beginning Sunday in 17th place at 9-under total, Clark started fast with a 13-foot birdie at the par-4 first, a chip-in eagle from 31 feet at the par-5 second and a 23-foot birdie at the par-4 third. He added a two-putt birdie from 11 feet at the par-5 fifth, a 9-foot birdie at the par-3 seventh, and he closed the nine with an up-and-down birdie from 59 feet at the short par-4 ninth, draining a 3-foot birdie to break 30 on the side.
Clark, No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has been on the short list of the world’s best players (not named Scheffler) in the past 12 months. He won last year’s Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open, added this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and narrowly fell to Scheffler at THE PLAYERS Championship last month, as a 17-foot birdie try to force a playoff at TPC Sawgrass spun out in cruel fashion.
Wyndham Clark sinks a 22-foot birdie putt at RBC Heritage
He'll likely need something silly low on the back nine at Harbour Town to chase down Scheffler at the RBC Heritage, but he’ll give it a run.