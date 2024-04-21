Wyndham Clark cards front-nine 29 on Sunday at RBC Heritage

After beginning Sunday in 17th place at 9-under total, Clark started fast with a 13-foot birdie at the par-4 first, a chip-in eagle from 31 feet at the par-5 second and a 23-foot birdie at the par-4 third. He added a two-putt birdie from 11 feet at the par-5 fifth, a 9-foot birdie at the par-3 seventh, and he closed the nine with an up-and-down birdie from 59 feet at the short par-4 ninth, draining a 3-foot birdie to break 30 on the side.