Wesley Bryan finishes second at Corales Puntacana, earns another start

It wasn’t quite enough for a return to the winner’s circle, as Bryan finished solo second to Billy Horschel, who stampeded to a final-round 63 for a two-shot win at 23-under. Yet Bryan, 34, will take plenty of good from the week. Having entered the season on low-level past champion status (this was just his second start of 2024, having missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open), these 165 FedExCup points will help immensely in the upcoming reshuffle of conditional members.