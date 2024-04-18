Scottie Scheffler gets back in 'tournament mode,' shoots 69 at RBC Heritage

Scheffler hit seven of his last eight greens to close the round. He hit it to 5 feet and made birdie on the par-4 16th and holed a 16-footer for birdie on the 17th. Rounds like Thursday seem to be Scheffler’s floor, at the moment. He’s shot above 70 only three times in his last four tournaments. By his admission, he wasn’t locked in mentally until the middle of the round. Yet, Scheffler still sits within shouting distance of the lead. As he finished, he was six shots back of J.T. Poston (8-under), but only three shots back of second. Those margins will likely shrink if Scheffler is dialed in over the final three days.