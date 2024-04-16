Brian Harman returns to RBC Heritage 20 years after his PGA TOUR debut
3 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Brian Harman did a double take walking through the media center before his pre-tournament press conference. A PGA TOUR communications official said something Harman couldn’t believe: that Harman had the second-most starts at the RBC Heritage of anybody in the 69-man field.
“Wait, really?” he said.
Oh, how time flies. Harman, 37, doesn’t consider himself one of the old guys on TOUR. His age doesn’t quite reflect it, either. But his history at the RBC Heritage rivals any. See, it’s where he made his PGA TOUR debut 20 years ago.
“It feels like a lifetime ago,” Harman said.
Yet he can remember all of it. He was at his parents’ home in Savannah, Georgia, when longtime tournament director Steve Wilmot called and informed Harman he had received a sponsor exemption. Harman, then 17 and the reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion, was beyond excited. Harman thought then that Harbour Town Golf Links was the hardest golf course he had ever seen. He played the course “probably 15 times” in preparation.
Harman also remembers the 81-76 he shot to miss the cut, but only in doses. It wasn’t about that. It still isn’t. Harman returns every year because of those feelings he first felt in 2004. The RBC Heritage is home and it’s been a constant in Harman’s winding career. Harman will make his 15th appearance at the event this week. He hasn’t missed it since he earned his PGA TOUR card in 2012.
“It obviously set in motion my love for this place and how much I love coming back,” Harman said of 2004. “Growing up in Savannah, you're almost an adopted South Carolinian over here. Like I said, as getting a chance to play as an amateur here, I'm very familiar with this place. I love this area. I love the Coastal Empire.
“This is the first tournament that I attended as a spectator, first PGA TOUR event that I played as an amateur,” Harman added. “Yeah, so, for me, this is an incredible spot. I love the golf course. It's always really, really comforting to be back here.”
Brian Harman surprised by friends and family upon return with Claret Jug
Harman is obviously in a much different stage of his career than he was as a 17-year-old. He’s won multiple times on TOUR, though never here. He’s banked millions of dollars, traveled around the world and experienced the highs and lows of professional golf. This will be the first time he plays the RBC Heritage as a major champion. There will be people Harman sees for the first time since that breakthrough win last July at The Open Championship.
But in ways, this week will look and feel the same as it did back then. Harman will get the hometown cheers. A horde of people – his parents, in-laws and friends – will watch Harman tee off on Thursday, as they do every year. They will all hang out after his round.
As Harman reflected on the tournament, a sentiment persisted through his thoughts: this is home. It was at 17, and it still is at 37. He’s excited to share it with everyone else.
“I'm just really thrilled that this tournament is getting such a good field, getting a little extra recognition," Harman said. "Maybe some guys that wouldn't normally play this event are showing up. I'm fairly certain they will fall in love with it.”
Harman knows from experience.