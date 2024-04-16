Brian Harman returns to RBC Heritage 20 years after his PGA TOUR debut

Harman is obviously in a much different stage of his career than he was as a 17-year-old. He’s won multiple times on TOUR, though never here. He’s banked millions of dollars, traveled around the world and experienced the highs and lows of professional golf. This will be the first time he plays the RBC Heritage as a major champion. There will be people Harman sees for the first time since that breakthrough win last July at The Open Championship.