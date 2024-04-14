Contenders crash while Scottie Scheffler cruises

No one plays defense in golf, and players are often physically separated from one another. That said, when one of them is so far ahead of the rest, it can’t help but have an impact on those who strive to beat him. The question is what exactly is that impact? For the chasers to admit they’re over-trying would be to admit that Scheffler is living rent-free in their heads, but we are veering in the direction of Tom Weiskopf’s old quote on Jack Nicklaus: