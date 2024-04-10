Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy paired together at Masters, but worlds apart

McIlroy cried after his collapse here in 2011, becoming undone on a phone call with his mother. With each year, that result looms larger because of what a Masters win would mean for him. He is a man keenly aware of history and his place in it. It is part of his appeal, his recognition of the greater context that surrounds his career. While many today can be criticized for what C.S. Lewis called chronological snobbery – the belief that the latest is always the greatest – McIlroy deserves credit for recognizing the importance of the past. But it’s fair to ask if that same trait can become crushing when a single week each year carries unrivaled importance.