Masters Par 3 Contest, how to watch: TV times, tee times, scores

The Par 3 Contest at the Masters has been a Wednesday tradition dating back to 1960 with the inaugural competition won by Sam Snead. Tournament participants as well as all past champions are invited to play the nine-hole course designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts which is set around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond. In the tournament's history, there have been 107 holes-in-one made, including a record nine in 2016. Five holes-in-one were made in 2023, including two by Seamus Power (Nos. 8 and 9). No Par 3 Contest winner has won the Masters the same year as his short-course victory.