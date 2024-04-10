Masters Par 3 Contest, how to watch: TV times, tee times, scores
1 Min Read
A look at the ninth green during the Masters Par 3 Contest. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Par 3 Contest at the Masters has been a Wednesday tradition dating back to 1960 with the inaugural competition won by Sam Snead. Tournament participants as well as all past champions are invited to play the nine-hole course designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts which is set around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond. In the tournament's history, there have been 107 holes-in-one made, including a record nine in 2016. Five holes-in-one were made in 2023, including two by Seamus Power (Nos. 8 and 9). No Par 3 Contest winner has won the Masters the same year as his short-course victory.
How to watch (all times ET)
- Wednesday: noon-3 p.m., ESPN+; 3-5 p.m., ESPN
Coverage is also available to stream on Masters.com starting at noon.