Despite wrist flare-ups, Jordan Spieth aims to contend at Augusta National

A troublesome wrist is nothing new for Spieth, either. A week after last fall’s Ryder Cup, he reaggravated his wrist while reaching for the toaster to make his son breakfast. Spieth was diagnosed at the time with ulnar nerve damage, which can impair movement or sensation in the wrist or hand, experiencing comparable symptoms to an ailment last May (forcing a WD from his hometown THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson) that he treated as an acute wrist injury. Looking back, though, there was no physical issue in May that correlated with how he felt, he said at last fall’s Hero World Challenge. With a better understanding of the ECU tendon issue, he’s now positioned to treat it more effectively, he said Tuesday.