Monday qualifier Peter Kuest finishes top 10 at Valero, earns another start

Kuest has struggled to make an impact on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, making just one cut in six starts. But his success at the Valero corresponds with his play on TOUR last season, where he finished T4 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a Monday qualifier and parlayed that result into Special Temporary Membership with a T17 at the following week’s John Deere Classic (he had also finished 14th at the AT&T Byron Nelson and T57 at the RBC Canadian Open earlier in the season). He ultimately failed to finish inside the top 125 in non-member FedExCup points, though, placing in the non-member 126-150 category that offered strong Korn Ferry Tour status but zero TOUR status for 2024.