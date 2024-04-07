Denny McCarthy falls in Valero playoff after seven straight closing birdies

"I just was trying to stack shots together," McCarthy said afterward. "I was just trying to kind of continue what I have been doing all week and just strung together a lot of really good shots, a lot of good putts. They were falling. I kind of just got in my own little world out there, got in the zone and was able to put a little pressure on him on the back. ... The putter felt great in my hands all week. Obviously it felt great it in my hands again today. It was a great day. It sucks that it had to end like that, but just got to move forward."