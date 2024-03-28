Memorial Park offers refreshed look, creative challenge in new spot on PGA TOUR calendar

“It used to be some holes where it was really, really important to hit the fairway, especially with the Bermuda rough, and now there's not as much of a premium placed on that,” said world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who looks to become the first player to win three straight PGA TOUR starts since 2017. “You'll see a lot more drivers, people hitting it really far, and it will be much more of I'd say a second shot golf course this time around.”