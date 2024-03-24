After 'out of body' performance Saturday at Valspar, Justin Thomas gets back to work

Thomas, 30, rebounded on Sunday with a round of 71, meaning he had played the first, second and fourth rounds at the Copperhead Course in 5-under. He used Sunday to get in a few reps with a new Titleist 2-wood he wanted to try – it’s the same length as his 3-wood, but has a slightly bigger head and only 13 degrees of loft – and a longer-length driver that can give him extra yards at some venues, mainly Augusta National Golf Club. He will enjoy two weeks off before heading to the Masters.