U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark visits hometown NBA champion Denver Nuggets

Clark is up to a career-high fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking and ranks second in the FedExCup. He won this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after a course-record 60 at Pebble Beach and has finished runner-up in the past two PGA TOUR events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He hails from Denver, having attended Valor Christian High School (along with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. Clark won his first high school state title as a sophomore, then shot 64-64 as a senior to win the title by eight strokes.