U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark visits hometown NBA champion Denver Nuggets
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark sits courtside with the U.S. Open trophy for the Denver Nuggets' win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 21. (Photo courtesy Denver Nuggets)
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The U.S. Open and NBA champions met Thursday night in Denver.
Wyndham Clark sat courtside as the Nuggets beat the New York Knicks, 113-100, in Denver. Clark got the red-carpet treatment from his hometown hoops team. He met Nuggets star DeAndre Jordan on the court before the game and was photographed sitting courtside.
“He brought his trophy to compare to ours,” Jordan said in a video posted to the team’s Instagram account. A photo also was taken of Clark holding the U.S. Open trophy next to the Naismith Trophy that the Nuggets won last year. It was the franchise’s first NBA championship.
Wyndham Clark talked with Denver Nuggets' center DeAndre Jordan ahead of the Nuggets' win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, March 21. (Photo courtesy Denver Nuggets)
Clark is up to a career-high fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking and ranks second in the FedExCup. He won this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after a course-record 60 at Pebble Beach and has finished runner-up in the past two PGA TOUR events, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He hails from Denver, having attended Valor Christian High School (along with San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. Clark won his first high school state title as a sophomore, then shot 64-64 as a senior to win the title by eight strokes.
Clark also won the 2009 Colorado Junior Stroke Play Championship by 11 strokes at the age of 15. The next year, he won the CGA Stroke Play Championship, becoming that tournament’s youngest winner since 1971. That tournament took place at Boulder (Colorado) Country Club, the same site where he won the Pac-12 Championship seven years later while playing for the University of Oregon.